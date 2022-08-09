Arshad Nadeem, village gifted with a stadium, says sports minister

Advertisement
Articles
  • Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Khan has reported.
  • Beginning of development of stadium in the town of Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal in the Javelin throw finals of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England.

While hello lance hurler Arshad Nadeem on Monday, Malik Taimoor said: “I will by and by invite him when he gets back from the UK.

The whole country is pleased with his extraordinary accomplishment. A noteworthy service will be organized to pay tribute to all CWG 2022 medal victors.”

Meanwhile, DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi has additionally complimented public competitor  for winning the gold award in CWG 2022.

He said: “Arshad has made history by winning a sought after gold medal and his record toss of 90.18 meters will be associated with quite a while.

The entire country is honoring him.”

Arshad Nadeem recently won the final gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and made the entire nation proud.

Firstly, Pakistan sports board (PSB) also announced Rs.5 Million rupees award to Arshad Nadeem who in his fifth attempt not only broke his record but also Neeraj Chopra’s record as well.

Arshad is all in goals to fully participate and perform well in Paris Olympics which will be held in September 2023.

