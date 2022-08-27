British-Pakistani footballer Nadia Khan said she’s thrilled to represent Pakistan and can’t wait to be alongside her teammates.

British-Pakistani footballer Nadia Khan said she’s thrilled to represent Pakistan and can’t wait to be alongside her teammates. Nadia plays for Doncaster Rovers Belles. Pakistan Football Federation appointed her to the 23-member roster for the SAFF tournament starting September 6 in Nepal.

The 21-year-old midfielder will soon head to Kathmandu to join Maria Khan’s side for her Pakistan debut. Nadia talked about her path and getting selected for Pakistan, and future goals.

My family and I am really proud of me for representing Pakistan in the forthcoming event, and I can’t wait to have fun with my teammates. It’s unique. I can’t wait to represent Pakistan,” she said. Playing at an international level can help lure British South Asian females to football and other sports. Nadia is pleased to represent Pakistan.

Nadia Khan started at Leeds United’s regional talent centre and joined Doncaster Rovers’ youth side in 2017. She joined her colleagues in the FA Women’s Northern Premier Division in 2018.

“I’ve always had football goals.” InshaAllah, I’ll play in the WSL one day. Khan stated he hopes to continue playing for Pakistan at the international level. Khan fell in love with football around 11 or 12 after seeing Neymar and Ronaldo. Her Pakistani relatives assisted her in football, she said. Nadia’s parents’ ethnicity made her eligible for Pakistan.

My elder brother taught me how to play football in the yard when I was 11 or 12. Then I adored Neymar and Ronaldo on YouTube. She began playing football because of this.

