  • News
  • Sports
Inam Butt wins yet another medal for Pakistan at CWG 2022

  • Pakistan’s national wrestler Inam Butt was robbed of.
  • Gold medal in the men’s freestyle 86kg wrestling.
  • As he lost to India’s Deepak Punia at Commonwealth Games 2022.
Inam Butt in the gold award match, seemed unmindful of Poonia’s going after system, which put the last option on the back foot.

For most of the match.

The uneven Indo-Pak last created an altogether unique result, with Inam on the horrible side as India’s Poonia whipped the previous 3-0.

In a persevering through last, Poonia saved Inam at the straight for most of the conflict prior to taking off with the triumph and breaking the last option’s desire for asserting his second back to back gold award.

Following him losing in the last, Inam, notwithstanding, guaranteed the principal silver award for Pakistan in the current year’s Commonwealth Games, taking the country’s general count to four.

His comrade Inayatullah, prior, whipped Scotland’s Ross Connelly to seal the second bronze for Pakistan. National weightlifter Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt hitherto stayed the main competitor to hand Pakistan a gold decoration in the continuous worldwide occasion.

So far in this Commonwealth Games 2022 Pakistan has won 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 2 Bronze medal and yet Pakistan has more games to play to raise their medal coun.

Next Story