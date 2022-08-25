Advertisement
KPL Live Score 2022: Bagh Stallions Vs Overseas Warriors | Play-Offs

KPL Live Score 2022: Bagh Stallions Vs Overseas Warriors | Play-Offs

KPL Live Score 2022: Bagh Stallions Vs Overseas Warriors | Play-Offs

Bagh Stallions Vs Overseas Warriors

KPL Live Score 2022: Bagh Stallions and Overseas Warriors will face each other in the play-offs of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) 2022 at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Toss delayed by rain

Seven teams will contest in a 13-day cricketing event beginning on August 13th till August 26th.

  1. Muzaffarabad Tigers
  2. Kotli Lions
  3. Rawalkot Hawks
  4. Bagh Stallions
  5. Overseas Warriors
  6. Mirpur Royals
  7. Jammu Janbaz
Click for the complete schedule of KPL

KPL Live Streaming

 

