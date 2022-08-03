Lovepreet Singh wins Bronze medal in CWG 2022

Lovepreet Singh pulled off an exceptional lift of 355kg to win bronze.

Men’s 109kg weightlifting last, taking India’s medal count.

On the last day for weightlifting at CWG 2022,

Lovepreet started well, stretching out India’s general decoration count to 14 at the CWG 2022. Lovepreet lifted a best of 163 in grab to go.

With 192kg in Clean and Jerk to complete on the platform.

With two additional Indian weightlifters in real life later in the day, Lovepreet, 24, set the bar high.

He pulled off each of the six lifts effectively, in transit to making another Clean and Jerk National Record.

Having started with a lead of 159kg in his most memorable grab endeavor, Singh went into the lead with a work of 161kg in the following, yet a short battle.

Next was two kgs extra and Lovepreet nailed the 163kg lift effortlessly, pulling off the thigh-five festival.

At the point when it confessed all to and Jerk, He needed to lift 185kg, which he managed easily.

He bettered it with a wonderful lift of 189kg with next to no quarrel. In his last endeavor,

Lovepreet then, at that point, broke his own National Record in no time with a huge exertion of 192kg.

