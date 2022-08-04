Murad Ali & Irfan Bhatti get into pre-quarterfinals of Commonwealth Games 2022

Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali of Pakistan beat Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers 2-0.

Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali of Pakistan beat their South African opponents 2-0 here on Thursday to move on to the pre-quarterfinals of the Badminton event at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

In the Round of 32 for Men’s Doubles, Irfan Bhatti and Murad Ali played against Jarred Elliot and Robert Summers of South Africa. Elliot and Summers were no match for the Pakistan pair, who beat them in straight sets.

Irfan and Murad won the game 19-21 and 17-21 after a tough match between the two teams. They are now in the pre-quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Rakireddy Satwik Sairaj and Shetty Chirag Chandrashekhar of India will play against Irfan and Murad on Friday (tomorrow).

Irfan and Murad, two Pakistani badminton players, both lost their Singles matches today.

In the round of 32 for Women’s Singles, Ghazala Siddique of Pakistan and Tahlia Richardson of Jamaica played each other. Even though the Pakistani player played well, the Jamaican won the match 21-15 and 21-15.

In the round of 32 for Men’s Singles, Irfan Bhatti was playing Tze Young NG of Malaysia. But Young beat the 29-year-old in two straight sets with scores of 21-10 and 21-9.

In another Men’s Singles match, Murad Ali played against Jia Heng Teh of Singapore. But he also lost the match, which Teh won by beating Murah by scores of 14-21 and 16-21.

Last but not least, Mahoor Ali, who is Pakistan’s best female badminton player, also lost to Akarshis Kashyap of India in the round of 32. Mahoor was hard to beat in the first set, which ended 20-22, but she got hurt in the second set and had to quit, which gave Kashyap the win.

