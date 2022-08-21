Stefanos Tsitsipas downs Medvedev in Cincinnati final

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas edged world number one Daniil Medvedev.

7-6(6) 3-6 6-3 in a retaining semi-final at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

Borna Coric after the Croatian’s 6-3 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie.

Stefanos Tsitsipas saved a set point in the initial bind break to start to lead the pack however fell in staggering style in subsequent set.

Falling behind 5-0 preceding barely staying away from a bagel.

Yet, the Greek, who had only two successes in nine matches against Medvedev coming into the experience, brought his game up in the decider and broke the U.S. Open hero at 3-2 preceding serenely serving out the coordinate with some flawless net play.

“I felt like the ball wasn’t really flying off his racquet,” Tsitsipas, who later pulled out from the pairs semi-finals close by Holger Rune, told journalists.

“I felt like he was trying too hard, and that’s when I knew that I pushed him there, and it was something that I did over many consecutive rallies, a lot of physical effort. I knew that was my opportunity to go and strike.”

Sunday will be Tsitsipas’ first last debut in Quite a while and his fifth in general in 2022.

“I’m prepared for it,” said the former Roland Garros finalist. “I know it’s not an easy task playing against him. You know, he’s coming back from an injury, he’s playing great tennis, and he’s going to work very hard for it.”

Coric arrived at his subsequent ATP Masters 1000 last – and first since going through shoulder a medical procedure last year – with a directing presentation against Norrie, who offered little opposition against his rival’s weighty hitting from the standard.

English 10th seed Norrie began brilliantly and dashed into a 3-1 lead before Coric tracked down his furrow to dominate five straight matches and secure the initial set.

“It was a very tough day, a very long day as well,” said Coric after both men’s semi-finals were delayed due to rain.

“At the beginning I was not there, I was not feeling the ball very well. Then I did find my rhythm. I started to serve better, I started to play much better and I think that was the key to the match.”

Coric, who struck 22 champs on the whole, kept up the force in the subsequent set, securing eight straight focuses to take a 4-2 lead prior to finishing off the coordinate to set up a third vocation meeting with Tsitsipas.

