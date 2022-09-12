Advertisement
Asia Cup 2022 Final: Mohammad Rizwan becomes highest run-scorer

  • Mohammad Rizwan becomes highest run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022.
  • Rizwan achieved the feat by scoring 281 runs over the course of the two-week event.
  • He has surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to become the T20 Asia Cup 2022’s leading run-scorer.
Mohammad Rizwan, a wicketkeeper and batter, has surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to become the T20 Asia Cup 2022’s leading run-scorer. Rizwan achieved the feat by scoring 281 runs over the course of the two-week event.

In the five innings of the competition, Kohli hit 276 runs. India was eliminated because of their subpar cricket performance against the eventual winners, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In six innings of the Asia Cup event, which served as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this month, Rizwan, the top T20I batter according to the International Cricket Council, scored three half-centuries.

Haris Rauf reached the landmark of completing his 50 wickets in T20Is during the final round.

