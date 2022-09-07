Is Mohammad Rizwan available for match against Afghanistan?

Mohammad Rizwan tops ICC T20 batsmen rankings.

Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 runs against India.

Star wicketkeeper-player Mohammad Rizwan, who endured torment in his knee during Sunday’s super charged conflict against India.

Advertisement

Is as of now being checked by group surgeons.

As indicated by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Rizwan won’t prepare today.

Be that as it may, he is being observed by the group’s surgeons and he will be accessible to play the upcoming match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

Rizwan went through a prudent MRI on Monday after he endured torment in his knee during Pakistan versus India match on September 4.

Prior, captain Babar Azam said that he addressed Rizwan and he was doing fine at this point.

Advertisement Also Read India slams Wikipedia officials over Arshdeep Singh’s bio tweak Arshdeep to claim he has links with Khalistan movement after hi-octane match.... Advertisement