Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”

Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”

Articles
Advertisement
Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”

Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”

Advertisement
  • Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”.
  • Banana was thrown at him during Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia.
  • Brazil posed with an anti-racism banner.
Advertisement

Richarlison declared that racism would continue “every day and everywhere” unless the government “punished” the offenders, after banana was thrown at him during Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia.

The incident happened following the Tottenham striker’s celebration of scoring Brazil’s second goal in the friendly match in Paris.

“It will continue to be “blah blah blah” and go on happening everywhere as long as they don’t punish. No time, buddy!” Right after the game, Richarlison tweeted.

Before the game began, Brazil posed with an anti-racism banner.

“Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts,” the team’s line-up sign stated.

Brazilian football’s governing body, the CBF, issued a statement in which it “reaffirmed its position to combat racism” and “repudiates any expression of prejudice.”

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a second statement: “Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be accepted.”

Advertisement

After Montassar Talbi had canceled out Raphinha’s opening goal, Richarlison’s goal gave Brazil the advantage once more.

Prior to Raphinha scoring his second goal in the game, Neymar added a penalty. After Dylan Bronn was dismissed for Tunisia, Pedro added the final goal.

Also Read

Tottenham signs Richarlison for £60 million from Everton
Tottenham signs Richarlison for £60 million from Everton

Tottenham will acquire Richarlison to strengthen their attack. Everton must finalize the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story