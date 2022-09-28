Richarlison says racism will continue “every day & everywhere”.

Tottenham signs Richarlison for £60 million from Everton
Tottenham will acquire Richarlison to strengthen their attack. Everton must finalize the...
Richarlison declared that racism would continue “every day and everywhere” unless the government “punished” the offenders, after banana was thrown at him during Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia.
The incident happened following the Tottenham striker’s celebration of scoring Brazil’s second goal in the friendly match in Paris.
“It will continue to be “blah blah blah” and go on happening everywhere as long as they don’t punish. No time, buddy!” Right after the game, Richarlison tweeted.
Before the game began, Brazil posed with an anti-racism banner.
“Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirts,” the team’s line-up sign stated.
Advertisement
Após o segundo gol do Brasil, uma banana foi arremessada em direção a Richarlison. A CBF reforça seu posicionamento contra a discriminação e repudia veementemente mais um episódio de racismo no futebol.
📷: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF pic.twitter.com/hcUqBjFxrz
— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) September 27, 2022
Brazilian football’s governing body, the CBF, issued a statement in which it “reaffirmed its position to combat racism” and “repudiates any expression of prejudice.”
CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues said in a second statement: “Whether on or off the field, attitudes like this cannot be accepted.”
After Montassar Talbi had canceled out Raphinha’s opening goal, Richarlison’s goal gave Brazil the advantage once more.
Prior to Raphinha scoring his second goal in the game, Neymar added a penalty. After Dylan Bronn was dismissed for Tunisia, Pedro added the final goal.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.