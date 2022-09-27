Watford FC appoints Slaven Bilic as new manager on 18-month contract

Slaven Bilic is now the new manager of Watford FC

Watford dismisses Rob Edwards as their manager after just 11 games in charge of the club.

The Hornets have appointed Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month contract.

Former West Ham and West Bromwich Albion boss Bilic has not managed since leaving Beijing Guoan.

Edwards was signed in May after helping Forest Green Rovers achieve promotion from League Two.

He succeeded former England manager Roy Hodgson as Watford’s sixth permanent manager since that year.

Former West Ham and West Bromwich Albion manager Bilic had not held a managerial post since leaving Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

His contract was mutually agreed to be dissolved after one year since he desired to return to his family in Europe.

Advertisement Watford FC confirms Slaven Bilić as its new Head Coach on an 18-month contract, subject to receiving the relevant work permit. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 26, 2022

Owner Gino Pozzo said: “As with all decisions taken by the board, I believe this change to be in the best interests of the club.

“We felt Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, however, performances haven’t reflected our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we must move forward, and, in Slaven Bilic, we have secured the services of an experienced coach who has recent experience of promotion to the Premier League.”

