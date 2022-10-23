Beitske Visser of Netherlands and Sirin Racing (95) leads Marta Garcia of Spain and CortDAO W Series Team (19) during the W Series Round 6 race on October 02, 2022 in Singapore.

Formula 1 is wanting to foster another ladies’ hustling series.

“There is not enough representation across the board, within the industry,” stated Hamilton.

The championship — which would be for more youthful drivers matured 16 to 22 — is intended to run close by the comparatively all-female W Series which has hit monetary hardships, dropping its last 3 occasions in 2022.

Advertisement

It is accepted that the series would shape part of the Formula 2 and Formula 3 feeder pyramid, and could come as soon as 2023.

It is reasonable there will be somewhere in the range of 12 and 15 drivers on the network.

F1 wouldn’t affirm subtleties of the series yet a representative said:

“We are committed to ensuring the best possible opportunities for women to get into our sport and to get the skills and experience necessary to get to the top of F1.”

The news comes after Lewis Hamilton censured F1 for not bearing the cost of more assistance to W Series.

W Series, which means to be a feeder for ladies into F1, should hold its penultimate round of the year on the side of this end of the week’s US GP, but gathering pledges issues prompted them reducing their season early.

Advertisement

Jamie Chadwick, England’s out of control pioneer, was delegated champion for the third time, keeping up with her 100 percent record in the title.

Hamilton, addressing the media on Thursday, said he felt F1 ought to have accomplished other things to help W Series.

“There is not enough representation across the board, within the industry,” stated Hamilton.

“And there’s not really a pathway for those young, amazing drivers to even get to Formula 1, and then you have some people who say we’re never going to see [another] female F1 driver ever. So that’s not a good narrative to be putting out.

“So I think we need to be doing more, and with the organization, with Formula 1 and Liberty [Media , F1 owners] doing so well it’s not a lot for them to be able to help out in that space.”

Also Read