The unexpected participation of Georges St-Pierre, a former champion in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, turned an already entertaining fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva into an even more exciting spectacle.

On Friday, the Greatest Of All Time, who competes at 170 pounds, was present for the Paul vs. Silva weigh-ins. He was given the honour of being the one in charge of preventing the two headliners from coming too close to each other during the face-offs. When they got into their “Spider” stance, GSP got into their position as well.

St-Pierre additionally had an announcement to make, which may or may not result in his comeback to competition at some point in the future. “Rush” disclosed the news that his contract with the UFC had ended during an interview with MMA Junkie. As a result, he is no longer need to obtain permission to compete from Dana White, the president of the UFC.

“I don’t know the exact date, but I’m glad I’m free,” St-Pierre said. “I can do whatever I want.”

That does not mean that you should anticipate that GSP would sign with a different mixed martial arts (MMA) promoter and compete against the most recent group of up-and-coming contenders in the Welterweight division.

“My days of trying to prove I’m the strongest guy in the world are gone, you know what I mean?” he said. “My heart is not there anymore to do this. I just enjoy being here as a promoter. I’m healthy, which is the most important, wealthy, and I don’t need to do it. I do it because I love it.”

“I could do something, but it needs to be something well organized,” St-Pierre said. “And maybe something where the risks of injury are to the minimum. Not something that’s too crazy because my days of competing are over. If I do it, I will do it well and train my ass off. You never say never, but it needs to be in the right timing. We’ll see.”

In mid-2021, Dana White vetoed an exhibition boxing battle between St-Pierre and Oscar De La Hoya, saying the 48-year-old would “kill” the 40-year-old. GSP can now compete in bizarre combat sports without White’s veto.

