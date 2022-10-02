Javed Miandad says PCB should ask Babar about captaincy issues

Advertisement
Articles
  • Javed Miandad says the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not.
  • Babar Azam’s batting is suffering as a result of his captaincy, the batsman was selected.
  • As the national team’s Twenty20 captain prior to the 2019 Australia series.
Javed Miandad, the legendary Pakistani batsman lauded Babar Azam’s leadership during the current seven-match T20I series against England.

But he thinks the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should look into whether or not his batting is suffering as a result of captaincy.

“World-class batter Babar is. The board ought to inquire, though, if serving as captain is wearing him down. There needs to be an honest conversation between him and the board,” Javed Miandad said, according to local media.

Babar was selected the national team’s Twenty20 captain prior to the 2019 Australia series. The following year, he became the ODI and Test captain.

“If he feels he can do both — perform with the bat and lead in the field — then the captaincy should stay with him. However, the board should clarify to Babar that he is their preferred choice for captain,” the former cricketer added.

England defeated Pakistan in the sixth Twenty20 international match on Friday to tie the series. The series-deciding game between the two teams will start at 07:30 on Sunday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore (PM).

