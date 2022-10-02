PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes excited for today’s final match

Pakistan & England level series 3-3.

Bens Stokes excited for today’s match.

Phil Salt won the 6th T20 match for England.

Ben Stokes, England’s Test captain, is looking forward to the series-deciding T20I between Pakistan and England today at Gaddafi Stadium.

After defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the sixth T20I on Friday to tie the series at 3-3, the touring party will face the Men in Green in the series finale today at 07:30 PM (PST).

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed enthusiasm for the final T20I.

“What a series it’s been to watch come on England,” he wrote on Twitter.

What a series it's been to watch come on @englandcricket 🙌🙌 https://t.co/F4Gu1JEo1E — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 2, 2022

The visitors handed Pakistan an eight-wicket defeat, owing to a magnificent bowling and batting effort, particularly from Phil Salt, who hit 87 runs in 41 balls to help his side level the series.

