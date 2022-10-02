PAK vs ENG: Ramiz Raja says to have faith in Green Team

Ramiz Raja urges Pakistan cricket fans to have faith in and support Green Team.

Ramiz stressed that losing is not an option for Pakistan as they look to seal series.

Advertisement The two teams meet in a thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, has asked cricket fans to have faith in and support the Men in Green.

As the seven-match home T20 series against England approaches its conclusion.

In a chat, Ramiz stressed that losing is not an option for the Men in Green as Pakistan looks to seal the series in today’s (Sunday) thriller at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30pm.

“Pakistan will not disappoint as there are several match winners in the team, not just one,” the former cricketer and commentator said.

Advertisement

However, he suggested that individuals be more accepting and flexible toward the team’s outcomes because they are making mistakes and may make more.

“We are not the best team in the world but cricket is spreading happiness,” he said.

Ramiz went on to remark that supporters have begun to take ownership of their national team, which is why they are flocking to stadiums to attend matches.

The PCB chair predicted that the fans would lose interest in the series because it consisted of seven T20 matches between two teams, but he was proven wrong by the final match.

Ramiz went on to say that interest hasn’t waned because the team’s temperament is improving and the bilateral series featured matches in which the victory was decided in the last overs.

“Thrilling matches are the reason behind pumped-up interest among the fans,” he concluded.