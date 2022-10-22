PAK VS IND Live Score updates | IND VS PAK | T20 World Cup 2022

PAK VS IND Live Score – T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan Live score updates: Check live updates of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on BOL News.
The match between India and Pakistan will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. After playing two games against each other in Asia Cup 2022, both teams are set to face each other for the third time this year. In the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India and Pakistan are in Group 2.
|Date
|Match Details
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|October 23 (Sunday)
|India vs Pakistan, Group 2, Match 16
|Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne
|1:30 PM
Pakistan Vs India Live Score updates:
Pak vs India: India defeats Pakistan with 4 wickets in a thriller contest
Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli score over 100 runs. For his undefeated 82, Kohli received the Man of the Match award. India scored 160 runs after 20 overs while losing 8 wickets. MELBOURNE: India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup opener on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground thanks to the play of Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (MCG). India faced early setbacks in their chase of 160 as they lost four wickets. However, when Kohli and Pandya intervened,...
Iftikhar Ahmed hits four six-ball maximums
Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century. Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck. Iftikhar's power-hitting turned the game around, scoring 51 runs in 34 balls. Iftikhar Ahmed saved Pakistan with a brilliant half-century after young pacer Arshdeep Singh struck early in the highly anticipated match between the archrivals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Arshdeep dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam for a golden duck in the high-octane match. After the left-arm pacer bounced Mohammad...
Mohammad Nawaz strikes ☝
Huge wicket for Pakistan!#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/UGS09d7kJ9
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Virat Kohli is turning it on!#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVgUnJG pic.twitter.com/eBRbrsQfKf
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
A fine half-century from Virat Kohli 👏
Can he take India home? 👀#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/TOcK5iikYP
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Pakistan on top at the halfway stage of the chase 👊#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/tw47rjFA07
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Pak vs India: 4 wickets before 7 overs for Pakistan, pressure on India
KL Rahul, India's opener, was out for four runs by Naseem Shah Haris Rauf takes 2 wickets MELBOURNE: Pakistan is winning the T20 World Cup after their pace attack claimed three early Indian wickets at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). KL Rahul, India's opener, was out for four runs by Naseem Shah, who also got Pakistan's first wicket. Rohit Sharma was out in the fourth over by Haris Rauf (4). Rauf didn't stop there; in the sixth over, he also...
Pak vs India: Haris Rauf strikes Rohit Sharma on 4 runs
Naseem Shah took the first wicket for Pakistan of KL Rahul Haris Rauf strikes Rohit Sharma on just 4 Runs MELBOURNE: At the opening T20 World Cup encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Naseem Shah took the first wicket for Pakistan by dismissing India's starting pitcher, KL Rahul, for four runs (MCG). Haris Rauf strikes Rohit Sharma on just 4 Runs, making India under pressure India came to bat second after skipper Rohit Sharma opted for field first. The Men...
Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood’s fiery partnership helped Pakistan to a competitive total 💥
Watch the carnage 📽️#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAKhttps://t.co/rrNRUo9A5s
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
A fiery start from Pakistan has rocked India 🔥#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/gdMrbaH0tR
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Pak vs India: Naseem Shah dismisses KL Rahul in 2nd over
Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India's opener KL Rahul dismissed for 4 in 8 balls. He chops on, India one down for 7. MELBOURNE: Pace ace Naseem Shah got the first wicket for Pakistan as he dismissed India's opener, KL Rahul, for four runs at the opening match of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). India came to bat second after skipper Rohit Sharma opted for field first. The Men...
Pakistan have set India a target of 160 🎯
Who will be the happier team? 🤔#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/ckCmBXVWhK
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Pak vs India: Pakistan sets a 160-run goal chase to India
Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). Shaheen Shah Afridi, who managed to add 16 runs to Pakistan's Total In the opening T20 World Cup game on Sunday, Pakistan handed India a 160-run target thanks to Shan Masood (52) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51). India grabbed charge after winning the toss and electing to put Pakistan into bat first. They did this by preventing the Men in Green from scoring and taking out...
Pak vs India: Iftikhar dismissed after a amazing half century
Iftikhar Ahmed scored 51 runs off 34 balls while playing against India and hit four sixes in the process. MELBOURNE: Pakistan's opening pair of captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan were removed in less than five overs on Sunday, dealing Pakistan two significant blows early in the match against India. After choosing to put Pakistan in to bat first and winning the toss, India asserted itself by preventing the Men in Green from scoring and removing the dangerous Pakistani...
A solid fifty from Shan Masood 👏 #T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/Nr2JgM8ewr
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Fifty and gone!
Iftikhar Ahmed’s entertaining stay at the crease comes to an end ☝#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK | 📝 https://t.co/dD7AVhbZ8g pic.twitter.com/ZIG7ePfe09
— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 23, 2022
Pak vs Ind: Ravichandran Ashwin is criticised for "cheating"
Ravichandran Ashwin was criticised for trying to take a catch by "cheating." Ashwin took the catch, the ball had actually bounced, which angered the crowd. At the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on Sunday, during India's Men in Blue's opening match against Pakistan, Ravichandran Ashwin was criticized for trying to take a catch by "cheating." Ashwin dove toward fine leg to secure the catch as the umpire gave Shan Masood the soft indication to be out. The top-order batter persisted nevertheless...
Pak vs India: Fans are upset with Mohammad Rizwan poor performance
Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion after just 12 balls for Pakistan. India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar took his catch, which put the team led by Babar Azam in a lot of trouble. Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground following Pakistan captain Babar Azam's golden duck . Rizwan was out after 12 balls and 4 runs. India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar took his catch, which put the team led by Babar Azam in a lot...
Pak vs India: Fans are upset with Mohammad Rizwan poor performance
Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion after just 12 balls for Pakistan. India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar took his catch, which put the team led by Babar Azam in a lot of trouble. Mohammad Rizwan was sent back to the pavilion at the Melbourne Cricket Ground following Pakistan captain Babar Azam's golden duck . Rizwan was out after 12 balls and 4 runs. India's Bhuvnshwar Kumar took his catch, which put the team led by Babar Azam in a lot...
Pakistan vs. India: Babar Azam early dismissal disappoints fans
At the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam was out for 0 runs, which was a big win for India . In his first ball of the second over, Arshdeep Singh got rid of Babar (0) with a full, straight, and pinned lbw ball. The Pakistani captain tried to get rid of the ball by rolling his wrists, but it hit him in the shin. Babar is one of the best batters in the world, and he has always...
India wins toss, fields first in high-octane match against Pakistan
Indian captain Rohit Sharma chose to field first against Pakistan after winning the toss in today's T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne. Playing XI Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf. India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh. [embedpost slug="t20-world-cup-2022-pakistan-vs-india-match-preview-pitch-report-predicted-playing-11/"]
T20 World Cup 2022 – Pakistan vs India Match preview, Pitch report, Predicted playing 11
India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23, Sunday. The Melbourne Cricket Ground is known for being friendly to both the bat and ball. India have played here four times, twice winning and once losing, while Pakistan have only played once. India and Pakistan will begin their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on October 23, Sunday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Every cricket fan on the planet has been waiting for the arch-rivals to...
India vs. Pakistan: "Mauka-Mauka" ads before T20 World Cup 2022
T20 World Cup 2022, India vs. Pakistan: Sunday's Group 2 encounter between India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), even if it means a rain-shortened game for the subcontinental rivalry on October 23. Here are some of the most memorable ads from the "Mauka Mauka" promotional campaign, which is now permanently archived in history. Media Sources made standalone advertising for the India-Pakistan match during the 2015 World Cricket Cup. However, when the jingle...
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.