T20 World Cup 2022 Points table after West Indies beats Zimbabwe, Scotland knocks Ireland– Group B Match

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs.

Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in Hobart to qualify for the World Twenty20.

Curtis Campher’s 72-run innings off 32 balls helped Ireland to victory.

West Indies defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs with 10 balls remaining to maintain their T20 World Cup aspirations. Although the margin suggests a comfortable victory, it was one that was marred by recurring concerns.

You would not characterize this as a return to form for the two-time winners since it was unquestionably not typical of their play.

However, they persevered through what appeared to be their final collapse in the first innings—going from 90 for 2 to 101 for 6—to record 153 for 7, and in doing so, they showed their wits and savvy on the field to protect it.

Even after this, head coach Phil Simmons’ critiques of the team’s “unprofessional” batting performance in their 42-run loss in their initial Group B match will remain, but he will undoubtedly be encouraged by a defiant performance when it was required.

Meanwhile Ireland’s Curtis Campher’s 72-run innings off 32 balls helped Ireland defeat Scotland by six wickets in a T20 World Cup qualifying Group B encounter at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

In addition, George Dockrell scored 39 runs off of just 27 pitches. For Scotland, one wicket apiece was taken by Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Safyaan Sharif, and Michael Leask. Scotland chose to bat first and initially lost wickets, but Michael Jones’ 86-run innings helped the team reach 176/5 in just 20.0 overs.

Campher was outstanding for Ireland with the ball and claimed two wickets. Joshua Little and Mark Adair both took one wicket in addition to him.

T20 World Cup 2022 Points table

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 Scotland 2 1 1 0 0 +0.759 2 2 Zimbabwe 2 1 1 0 0 +0.000 2 3 West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 -0.275 2 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 0 -0.468 2

