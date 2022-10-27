Will Glenn Maxwell succeed Matthew Wade as the wicket-keeper?

- Maxwell of Australia is getting ready to take over for regular wicket-keeper
- A video of Maxwell using his new gloves to practise wicket-keeping
- Australia lacks a skilled wicketkeeper in Wade’s absence, although Maxwell and David Warner can fill in on occasion
Hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell of Australia is getting ready to take over for regular wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who tested positive for COVID-19 today.
A video of Maxwell using his new gloves to practise wicket-keeping was posted online by Cricket Australia (CA).
“This is the most excited I have ever been. I went to Kookaburra this morning and said just give me a set of gloves, here they are,” shared Maxwell while showing his new pair of gloves.
“Just trying to be ready for any situation. Let’s see what happens,” added Maxwell, a potential Wade successor.
Australia lacks a skilled wicketkeeper in Wade’s absence, although Maxwell and David Warner can fill in on occasion. In CA’s video, Maxwell was shown practising wicketkeeping, though.
“Bull [David Warner] wants to keep because he doesn’t want to field,” witty Maxwell said.
“I last kept in a Test match against Pakistan when Misbah scored 100 off 60 balls. I am the last person to keep for Australia in Tests apart from regular keepers,” the right-handed batter recalled.
“I also kept in premier cricket and in a lot of charity games,” he concluded.
Maxi the keeper? 🤠 #T20WorldCup | @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/AEUivWfnWR
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 27, 2022
Read More News On
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.