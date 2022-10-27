Will Glenn Maxwell succeed Matthew Wade as the wicket-keeper?

Maxwell of Australia is getting ready to take over for regular wicket-keeper

Hard-hitter Glenn Maxwell of Australia is getting ready to take over for regular wicket-keeper Matthew Wade, who tested positive for COVID-19 today.

A video of Maxwell using his new gloves to practise wicket-keeping was posted online by Cricket Australia (CA).

“This is the most excited I have ever been. I went to Kookaburra this morning and said just give me a set of gloves, here they are,” shared Maxwell while showing his new pair of gloves.

“Just trying to be ready for any situation. Let’s see what happens,” added Maxwell, a potential Wade successor.

Australia lacks a skilled wicketkeeper in Wade’s absence, although Maxwell and David Warner can fill in on occasion. In CA’s video, Maxwell was shown practising wicketkeeping, though.

“Bull [David Warner] wants to keep because he doesn’t want to field,” witty Maxwell said.

“I last kept in a Test match against Pakistan when Misbah scored 100 off 60 balls. I am the last person to keep for Australia in Tests apart from regular keepers,” the right-handed batter recalled.

“I also kept in premier cricket and in a lot of charity games,” he concluded.

