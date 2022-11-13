Shahid Afridi’s previous mark for Pakistan’s most T20 wickets is broken by Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan became the Men in Green’s highest wicket-taking bowler

Khan is being hailed as an exceptional bowler for the squad

Shahid Afridi is now only one wicket behind him in the record books

Advertisement

With 98 wickets to his name, all-rounder Shadab Khan became the Men in Green’s highest wicket-taking bowler in the T20 format of the tournament, despite Pakistan’s loss in the championship game.

After Harry Brook was dismissed by Shadab in the T20 World Cup final match against England on Sunday in Melbourne, Shahid Afridi is now only one wicket behind him in the record books.

Khan is being hailed as an exceptional bowler for the squad after grabbing an important wicket in the super tournament’s conclusion.

During the Green Shirts’ match against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval, he tied Afridi for the most wickets with 97 and moved into a tie for first place.

After 82 games, the 24-year-old took his 97th wicket. His 84th game was today. Umar Gul’s record of 85 wickets in 98 outings for the format was beaten by Afridi.

Saeed Ajmal, who has also collected 85 wickets in his T20 career, is listed second while Gul is third. Meanwhile, Haris Rauf holds down the fifth spot with 70 kills.

Advertisement

Also Read England wins T20 World Cup 2022 by 6 wickets England beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final. They deny them...