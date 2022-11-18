Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • “Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket
“Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket

“Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket

Articles
Advertisement
“Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket

“Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket

Advertisement
  • After the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi’s National Stadium between the Sindh and Northern teams
  • Abdullah Sarfraz, son of former Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed is currently playing for Sindh
  • He was also spotted practising with his father on the ground. Abdullah Sarfraz is currently playing for Sindh
Advertisement

Junior Sarfraz, as he is affectionately known, has been gaining some knowledge and skills from his father, who has been bringing the young child along to the stadium with him. His father has been teaching Junior some tips and tricks.

After the game was over, Senior Sarfraz and Junior Sarfraz were observed working on their skills together in a practise session, with Senior Sarfraz bowling to Junior Sarfraz while Junior Sarfraz batted.

Abdullah mentioned to Geo Super that he enjoyed his father’s batting performance on today’s match, commenting on Sarfraz’s performance, who was able to achieve a century throughout the game.

When asked which aspect of playing cricket he enjoys the most, batting, bowling, or maintaining wickets, Abdullah responded that he wants to be an all-rounder.

Junior Sarfraz boasted that he has a bowling style similar to that of Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir and a batting style similar to that of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Also Read

Anything can happen in T20 cricket: Sarfraz Ahmed
Anything can happen in T20 cricket: Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan team’s skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is looking forward to fielding his men...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story