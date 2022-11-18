“Bat like Babar, bowl like Amir,” says Sarfraz Ahmed’s son about his role models in cricket

After the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match in Karachi’s National Stadium between the Sindh and Northern teams

Abdullah Sarfraz, son of former Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmed is currently playing for Sindh

He was also spotted practising with his father on the ground. Abdullah Sarfraz is currently playing for Sindh

Junior Sarfraz, as he is affectionately known, has been gaining some knowledge and skills from his father, who has been bringing the young child along to the stadium with him. His father has been teaching Junior some tips and tricks.

After the game was over, Senior Sarfraz and Junior Sarfraz were observed working on their skills together in a practise session, with Senior Sarfraz bowling to Junior Sarfraz while Junior Sarfraz batted.

Abdullah mentioned to Geo Super that he enjoyed his father’s batting performance on today’s match, commenting on Sarfraz’s performance, who was able to achieve a century throughout the game.

When asked which aspect of playing cricket he enjoys the most, batting, bowling, or maintaining wickets, Abdullah responded that he wants to be an all-rounder.

Junior Sarfraz boasted that he has a bowling style similar to that of Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir and a batting style similar to that of Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

