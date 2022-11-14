Advertisement
Edition: English
  Cristiano Ronaldo claims, Man Utd is forcing him out
Articles
  • Ronaldo thinks Manchester United betrayed him.
  • He forced him to leave.
  • He has no regard for Erik ten Hag.
Cristiano Ronaldo thinks Manchester United betrayed him and forced him leave, and he has no regard for Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus in August 2021 on a two-year agreement, where he won eight major trophies from 2003-2009.

Ronaldo was asked by Piers Morgan for TalkTV if United’s administration was trying to push him away.

“Yes, coach Ten Hag and two or three club members. he stated.

“Yes, I feel betrayed, and I felt some people didn’t want me here last year and this.”

Ten Hag alleged Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur after being left on the bench.

Next Saturday, he wasn’t in the Chelsea team.

Portugal’s 37-year-old captain stated of Ten Hag, “I don’t respect him because he doesn’t respect me.” If you don’t respect me, I won’t.

Reuters didn’t immediately hear from United. Ten Hag called Ronaldo “an important player” after the Tottenham game.

Ronaldo said Manchester United didn’t help when his daughter was hospitalized. He argued the club lacked empathy when he missed preseason training.

“Fans deserve the truth,” he stated.

“I wish the club well.” So I joined Man U.

“But you have some things inside that don’t assist (us) reach City, Liverpool, and Arsenal… A club of this size should be tops, but they’re not.”

Alex Ferguson, who retired in 2013, was Ronaldo’s first United boss. The Portuguese stated Ferguson shares his clubview.

“No progress” Since Sir Alex left, the club hasn’t changed. Ronaldo responded, “Nothing changed.”

“He knows better than anyone that the club isn’t doing well.

It’s true. All know. Whoever doesn’t see… “They’re blind because they won’t see.”

Ronaldo criticized the club’s choice to replace Solskjaer with Ralf Rangnick last season.

Rangnick left Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo: “After sacking Ole, the club hired Ralf Rangnick, which nobody understands.”

“He’s no coach. Bringing a sporting director to Manchester United astonished me and the world.

Also Read

