- Irfan Pathan, who played cricket for India in the past, is currently facing backlash after making a snide remark against the Pakistani cricket squad
- It happened during the Twenty20 World Cup that is currently being played in Australia
Pathan took to his Twitter account on Wednesday, after Pakistan had defeated New Zealand by a score of seven wickets and secured a spot for themselves in the championship match of the competition, and he tweeted that even though Pakistan had won the match, the team was still “graceless.”
“Padosiyon jeet ati jaati rehti hai, lekin GRACE apke bas ki baat nahi hai (Neighbours, winning or losing is part of the game but maintaining grace is not your cup of tea),” the cricketer said.
His “immaturity” was called out by Pakistani fans in response to the tweet, and he received a lot of criticism as a result.
Irfan tweeted once more with the following clarification after getting the criticism: “And this is not for the player. NEVER.”
However, when England defeated India by 10 wickets on Thursday, Pakistani cricket fans, who were already upset with Pathan’s snarky tweets, did everything in their power to insult the 38-year-old star on social media.
Some responses are listed below:

“ English Openers are not showing any grace😭😭 😂😂” @IrfanPathan
— Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 10, 2022
Do bad and bad will come to you..😂😂#TeamIndia#irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/YT1O7dp9bs
— Rafay siddiqui (@Rafay_sayss) November 10, 2022
#INDvsENG#irfanpathan now you can go india with gracefully pic.twitter.com/gNwbokOokB
— Arslan Mughal (@_arslan_12) November 10, 2022
What a graceful defeat #QudratKaNizam #irfanpathan #TeamIndia #INDvsENG #indiavseng pic.twitter.com/z4Ern1oOao
— Afshan Malik (@Ti_Ta_Ni_Um) November 10, 2022
India loves to loose by 10 wickets. #irfanpathan i think you have to re read the definition of grace lolss..#Teamindia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/enlfEvZwix
— Marwa Abbasi🇵🇰 (@MarwaAbbasi8) November 10, 2022
#irfanpathan @IrfanPathan sir GRACE sir ???????? 10 wickets sy haarna is grace for this man🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OfNkTT35vb
— Sarah (@SarahAamir7) November 10, 2022
#irfanpathan should learn grace from this man🤣 pic.twitter.com/rMlyqM8PQ1
— Itx Ahsan🖤 (@AhsanFarooq708) November 10, 2022
#irfanpathan @IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/dzilwKc1hN
— ABDULLAH | 152/0 to 170/0 (@IAMABDULLAH3333) November 9, 2022
Irfan Pathan right now 👌😜😂#irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/p2OZ4uURyG
— Muhammad Ilyas Afridi (@IlyasAfridi1019) November 10, 2022
Where is Grace😂 @IrfanPathan#irfanpathan pic.twitter.com/mbBhBGte31
— qazitalhakhan (@qazitalhakhan2) November 10, 2022
