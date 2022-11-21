NZ captain Williamson will miss the last India T20 due to medical appointment

Kane Williamson’s decision to skip the game in favour of a medical appointment has hurt New Zealand’s chances of winning the last T20 encounter against India and tying the series

Mark Chapman, an Auckland batsman, will replace Williamson as the team’s captain for Tuesday’s third T20 match in Napier

Williamson’s appointment was not related to the long-standing elbow issues that have plagued the Black Caps captain, according to coach Gary Stead, who did not provide any other information.

“It’s something that he’s been trying to get booked in for a while,” Stead said on Monday.

“There’s an opportunity that’s come up now and we’ve decided to get Kane to take that.”

After the first match in Wellington was rained out, India destroyed the hosts by 65 runs in the second T20 on Sunday in Mount Maunganui, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Prior to the first ODI of the series at Eden Park on Friday, Williamson will reunite with the team in Auckland on Wednesday.

