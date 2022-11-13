Pakistan vs. England’s T20 World Cup final

Advertisement
  • There is a final match between Pakistan and England on Sunday November 13.
  • It will take place between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. in Melbourne.
  • The rain is expected.
When

Sunday, November 13 between 7:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. (PST)

Location

Melbourne Cricket Ground (capacity 100,024).

Official referees

Marais Erasmus is the umpire (South Africa) Krishna Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)

Chris Gaffaney serves as a television arbitrator (New Zealand)

Ranjan Madugalle officiated the game (Sri Lanka)

England

T20 global rating is two.

Victories at the T20 World Cup: (2010)

Matthew Mott is the coach

Jos Buttler, captain

These players make up the squad

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Alex Hales.

Super 12 semifinals: Five-wicket victory over Afghanistan (Perth)

Super 12: Ireland defeated by five runs (DLS) (Melbourne)

Super 12: The game against Australia was postponed (Melbourne)

20-run victory over New Zealand in the Super 12 (Brisbane)

Beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in the Super 12 (Sydney)

Won by 10 wickets over India in the semifinals (Adelaide)

World T20 rankings for Pakistan

3

Victories at the T20 World Cup: (2009)

Instructor: Saqlain Mushtaq

Babar Azam, captain

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Shan Masood are the members of the squad.

Super 12 semifinals: India defeated us by four wickets (Melbourne)

Zimbabwe defeated in the Super 12 by one run (Perth)

Beat the Netherlands by six wickets in the Super 12 (Perth)

Super 12 victory over South Africa (DLS), 33 runs (Sydney)

Beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Super 12 (Adelaide)

Beat New Zealand in the semifinals by seven wickets (Sydney)

Pakistan has won nine previous T20 matches.

17 for England

Tie: 1

Where can you find live streaming in Pakistan?

Sports PTV

10 Sports

