Senegal is qualified for the round of 16 by captain Koulibaly

Ecuador loses to Senegal 2-1 in the World Cup match

African champions earn six points from three games to place second in Group A

Sarr got his own penalty, which he converted in the 44th minute

DOHA: Senegal defeated Ecuador 2-1 on Tuesday at the Khalifa International Stadium to advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup. Winger Ismaila Sarr converted a first-half penalty and captain Kalidou Koulibaly added a second.

Sarr successfully converted his own-goal penalty in the 44th minute, but Ecuador, who just needed a draw to advance to the knockout stages, equalised through Moises Caicedo.

The South Americans’ happiness was short-lived, however, as Koulibaly returned Senegal to the lead, which they were able to maintain for the duration of the game.

With six points from their three games, the African champions place second in Group A, one point behind group winners Netherlands and two points ahead of Ecuador, whose tournament had so much potential but ended in heartbreaking failure.

Senegal dominated the opening period against a team content to sit back and try to withstand the pressure while there was continual drumming from throughout Africa in the stadium.

Early on, Senegal attacker Boulaye Dia had a great opportunity to score but missed the far post after having a clear look at goal. Idrissa Gana Gueye also missed with a shot.

Late in the half, Sarr was fouled by Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie and got up to take the penalty, leaving goalkeeper Hernan Galindez frozen to the spot as the shot settled in the bottom corner. This was the pivotal moment.

The game’s momentum turned in the second half as Ecuador desperately tried to score an equaliser while Senegal was content to sit back and watch.

It came about halfway through the half when Caicedo was unmarked at the back post and Felix Torres flicked on a corner for a straightforward finish. Since Ivan Kaviedes in 2006, he is the only player except Enner Valencia to have scored for Ecuador at a World Cup.

Celebrations from the big Ecuadorian crowd in the stands were cut short when Senegal scored once more.

The South American team failed to successfully clear a corner, and Koulibaly was able to volley the ball into the goal from six yards away.

