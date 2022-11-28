Tiger Woods participates in the World Challenge once more

Tiger Woods makes his long-awaited comeback this week as the 15-time Major champion participates at the Hero World Challenge for the first time since July.

Prior to it, only the Masters and the PGA Championship were attended by him. But between now and the end of 2022, Woods will compete in the Hero World Challenge, a well-known competition with just 20 competitors, all of whom are ranked inside the top-23 in the world barring three.

Hideki Matsuyama (19) is injured, thus Corey Conners, a last-minute replacement, and Kevin Kisner (31) join the field. Only Woods, the event’s host, is specifically “exempt” at 1277; he hasn’t competed since the Open and has only played in three tournaments for a total of nine rounds: four at the Masters, three at the PGA before he withdrew, and two at the Open before missing the cut at St. Andrews.

In addition to the HWC, Woods will play in The Match on December 10 and the PNC Championship with his son Charlie on December 17–18.

How Woods has recovered from missing the cut at St. Andrews will be closely watched, and it will also reveal how he intends to approach 2023.

A number of first-timers, led by Tom Kim, who won the Wyndham Championship in August and the Shriners Children’s Open in October in addition to making a strong debut at the Presidents Cup debut in September, are competing alongside the defending champion Viktor Hovland of Norway.

Six golfers, including Kim, are competing in their first Hero World Challenge.

Both Tony Finau, who has had a tremendous season, and Xander Schauffele, the Olympic gold medalist, are in the field.

The Hero World Challenge will be held at the 7,414-yard, par 72 Albany Golf Course for the seventh consecutive year. Ernie Els designed the course. There are five par-5 holes and five par-3 holes on this links-style course.

Viktor Hovland, the reigning champion, is in the lineup along with eight other major champions. Woods has won 15 of them, followed by Jordan Spieth with three, Collin Morikawa with two, Justin Thomas with two, Scottie Scheffler with one, Jon Rahm from Spain, Matt Fitzpatrick from England, and Shane Lowry from Ireland with one each.

