Shadab Khan wants his team to win PSL 2023 for 3rd time

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United.

Islamabad is the only side to have won the championship twice.

They defeated Gladiators by six wickets in 2016 and Zalmi in 2018.

Advertisement

Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, wants his team to win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a third time before their inaugural match against Karachi Kings on February 16.

Shadab revealed the following in an exclusive interview with media: “The goal of my team, as well as every other team in the PSL, is to win the championship. This season, hopefully, the supporters would support the Islamabad team.”

The legendary all-rounder added that his team’s management was focused on maintaining batting depth.

“We prioritised depth in the batting order throughout the draught and early in the player retention process. In the draught, we got the players we wanted. Hopefully, the team will perform well in PSL 8 “He stated.

Considering the catastrophic injuries of PSL 7, Shadab added that the management had secured a backup for each player to ensure that there wouldn’t be any issues this season.

Regarding his individual objective for PSL 8, he responded as follows: “In this competition, every participant wants to be the best cricketer. Similarly, I want to do well and become the best PSL cricketer.”

Advertisement

Shadab, who just wed the daughter of former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq, spoke about marriage and pledged to attempt to strike a balance between his personal and professional lives.

On February 16, United will play Kings at Karachi’s National Stadium.

The PSL 8 began at the Multan Cricket Stadium following a dazzling opening ceremony that was hailed as the “best-ever”; this should be emphasised.

Islamabad is the only side to have won the championship twice, having done so in 2016 and 2018. United defeated Quetta Gladiators by six wickets in the championship game of the inaugural season in 2016 to win the trophy. They won the championship game against Peshawar Zalmi in 2018 by a margin of three wickets.

Additionally, they have earned a spot in the PSL playoffs for every season until for 2020.

United would like to win the championship this year after losing in the second round of elimination in PSL 7.

Advertisement

Also Read Shadab Khan & Malika Saqlain make first media appearance Shadab Khan is known for his unassuming personality by his fans. On...