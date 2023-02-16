Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez

Thiago Silva of Chelsea has criticised TNT Sports Brasil.

His team’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Borussia Dortmund.

Adeyemi’s game-winning goal in 63rd minute led to a demoralizing loss for Blues.

Thiago Silva of Chelsea has slammed TNT Sports for taunting Enzo Fernandez following his team’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15).

Karim Adeyemi’s game-winning goal in the 63rd minute led to a demoralising loss for the Blues during their visit to Signal Iduna Park. Despite multiple chances to threaten BVB’s goal, Graham Potter’s team failed to capitalise on them.

Raphael Guerreiro freed Adeyemi for a quick counterattack from a visitors’ corner. The 21-year-old attacker took possession of the ball in his own half, advanced it past Fernandez, and eventually manoeuvred around a charging Kepa Arrizabalaga to shoot the ball into an open goal.

TNT Sports Brasil came to Instagram after the game to make a sarcastic remark about Fernandez’s role in Dortmund’s goal against Chelsea. In the caption, the news outlet stated:

Silva criticised TNT Sports for their criticism of Fernandez, who last month transferred from Benfica to the Blues for £107 million. He stated:

“Lack of respect huh!!! Be more serious with your work ”

