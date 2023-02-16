Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sports
  • Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez
Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez

Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez

Articles
Advertisement
Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez

Thiago Silva chastised Brazilian publication for taunting Fernandez

Advertisement
  • Thiago Silva of Chelsea has criticised TNT Sports Brasil.
  •  His team’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
  • Adeyemi’s game-winning goal in 63rd minute led to a demoralizing loss for Blues.
Advertisement

Thiago Silva of Chelsea has slammed TNT Sports for taunting Enzo Fernandez following his team’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 loss to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday (February 15).

Karim Adeyemi’s game-winning goal in the 63rd minute led to a demoralising loss for the Blues during their visit to Signal Iduna Park. Despite multiple chances to threaten BVB’s goal, Graham Potter’s team failed to capitalise on them.

Raphael Guerreiro freed Adeyemi for a quick counterattack from a visitors’ corner. The 21-year-old attacker took possession of the ball in his own half, advanced it past Fernandez, and eventually manoeuvred around a charging Kepa Arrizabalaga to shoot the ball into an open goal.

 

TNT Sports Brasil came to Instagram after the game to make a sarcastic remark about Fernandez’s role in Dortmund’s goal against Chelsea. In the caption, the news outlet stated:

Silva criticised TNT Sports for their criticism of Fernandez, who last month transferred from Benfica to the Blues for £107 million. He stated:

“Lack of respect huh!!! Be more serious with your work ”

Also Read

Croatia beats Brazil 1-1 into Semi-Finals | FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals
Croatia beats Brazil 1-1 into Semi-Finals | FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals

Croatia wins the exciting match against Brazil Neymar and Vinicius each had...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Mir Hamza to miss remainder of PSL 2023 due to fractured finger
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Shahnawaz Dahani shared his feelings on social media
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
Two of Pakistan's top pacers named Qalandars Hockey League ambassadors
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
David Wiese lauded Lahore Qalandars' efforts to develop cricket talent
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
ICC apologizes for momentarily ranking India as number one in Test
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
Muneeba Ali scored record century in World Cup
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story