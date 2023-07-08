Advertisement Alcaraz aims for Wimbledon final showdown with Djokovic.

Spanish player suffered a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked as the world number one, expressed that going up against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final would be an even greater achievement than simply reaching the final itself. After a thrilling victory over Nicolas Jerry, who is ranked 28th in the world, Alcaraz advanced to the Round of 16 at the tournament. If both players succeed in their upcoming matches, Alcaraz and Djokovic will meet in the highly anticipated final.

“It would be amazing for me play a final here in Wimbledon. Even better if is against Novak obviously. But there’s a lot of great players playing here on grass, that feel really, really comfortable on grass,” said the Spaniard.

“I have to be really, really focus until the final. It’s a lot of matches ahead. I can’t relax. I have to play my best in every match. Let’s see if I reach the final or not (smiling).”

The young tennis sensation, aged 20, also shared his thoughts on his second appearance on Centre Court.

“Well, a little bit at the beginning. But the experience that I had last year help me a lot to manage the nerves better than the last year. Of course, the round is different. Playing the fourth round against [Jannik] Sinner – in second round, it was different. This time I [was] enjoying. I enjoyed a lot,” said the 20-year-old.

“Yeah, I mean, I feel that. Of course, is really special to have my first win on Centre Court here in Wimbledon. A really beautiful court. Of course, I really wanted to have my first one. I feel that I belong in that court. I feel like I’m ready to play more matches, to play more great matches on that court.”

In their most recent encounter during the French Open 2023 semifinals, the Spanish player suffered a 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Serbian player. Although it's Alcaraz's third time participating in Wimbledon, having reached the second and fourth rounds in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Djokovic, a seven-time Wimbledon champion, has been undefeated in the tournament since 2017. After recently clinching his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris, the Serbian player is determined to add another victory at Wimbledon and reach a tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.