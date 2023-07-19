Advertisement
BARD Foundation supports Tanveer Ahmad to take part in World Archery Para Championships

BARD Foundation supports Tanveer Ahmad to take part in World Archery Para Championships

  • BARD Foundation is supporting Tanveer Ahmed.
  • The Foundation supports individuals and recognizes exceptional talent.
  • The foundation aims to inspire and support individuals in realizing their potential.
The BARD Foundation has gained a commendable reputation for its commitment to supporting individuals and recognizing exceptional talent. It has provided generous funding to respected organizations such as Alkhidmat Foundation, Akhuwat, and Ace Tennis Pakistan.

The foundation has also played a significant role in empowering remarkable individuals like mountaineer Naila Kiani and Shehroze Kashif, known as the Broad Boy.

Recently, the BARD Foundation welcomed visually impaired archer Tanveer Ahmad, highlighting its dedication to inclusivity and empowerment.

By funding Ahmad’s participation in the World Archery Para Championships 2023 in the Czech Republic, the foundation continues to support talented individuals in overcoming barriers and achieving their dreams, regardless of physical or financial limitations.

Tanveer Ahmad has achieved remarkable success in Para-archery, winning multiple international medals in 2022 and currently holding top rankings in Asia and the world in the visually impaired category.

Mehreen Dawood, the Managing Director of BARD Foundation, expressed excitement about Tanveer’s participation in the Championships, stating that his resilience and dedication will propel him to great heights.

The foundation sees Tanveer’s achievements as a source of inspiration and motivation, furthering its goal of assisting individuals in realizing their potential.

The BARD Foundation aims to promote talent and provide opportunities for successful careers. Their focus is on skill development and improvement, supporting individuals who have the spirit of adventure and are willing to embark on transformative journeys.

