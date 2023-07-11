England is facing a selection headache for the number 3 spot.

Nasser Hussain wants to convince Joe Root to bat at number 3.

Root has been in excellent form in the Ashes series so far.

Ollie Pope was the incumbent number 3 batsman for England in the Ashes series, but he was injured during the Lord’s Test and had to leave the tour. In his absence, the team tried out Harry Brook in the first innings of the Headingley Test, but he was unable to make a significant contribution.

In the second innings of the Headingley Test, England promoted Moeen Ali to number 3, pushing Harry Brook down to his usual position at number 5. This was a surprise move, as Moeen is not a traditional number 3 batsman. The decision did not work out, as Moeen was dismissed for just 5 runs. This left England with a fragile middle order, and they were eventually bowled out for 234.

England are looking for a new No.3 batsman for the remaining two Ashes Tests. Former captain Hussain believes that Root, who is currently at No.4, should move up one spot to fill the role.

“I’d be trying to convince Joe Root to bat at No.3. They may not do it. He said before the game (third Test) actually, Joe, in the press conference, ‘I’m quite happy to move to No.3,” Hussain said while Speaking on Sky Sports after the third Test.

“And then obviously, Brook did it, but I would be trying to convince Joe Root to go out and bat No.3. Heâ€™s Englandâ€™s best player. He will end up Englandâ€™s greatest-ever batter, and thatâ€™s where he should be coming in, one down,” he added.

Joe Root has been in excellent form in the Ashes series so far, scoring 232 runs in three matches at an average of 46.40. His most notable innings was an unbeaten 118 on the first day of the Edgbaston Test.

Root has shown great patience and discipline in his batting, and he has been able to score runs against both pace and spin. He has also been very good at rotating the strike, which has helped England to build partnerships.

Root’s form is a major boost for England, as they look to regain the Ashes. He is one of the world’s best batsmen, and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

