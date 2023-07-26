Jaylen Brown has signed a five-year contract extension with the Celtics.

The deal makes Brown the highest-paid player in NBA history.

Brown is expected to be a key part of the Celtics’ future.

Jaylen Brown, the star player for Boston Celtics, has agreed to a historic five-year supermax contract extension worth an astonishing $304 million, making it the most valuable deal ever signed in the NBA.

The contract negotiations concluded after a meeting between Brown, his agent Jason Glushon, and the Celtics management on Sunday, ensuring he will remain with the team until the end of the 2028-2029 season.

Last season, the 26-year-old shooting guard had an exceptional performance, achieving career-high averages of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, earning him his second All-Star selection.

Despite his outstanding regular-season performance, Brown experienced a slight dip in the playoffs, with the Celtics losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. In Game 7, he scored 19 points but struggled with his shooting, making just one of nine three-point attempts.

Brown’s All-NBA second-team selection made him eligible for the Supermax extension, which the Celtics offered. He was initially drafted as the third overall pick by the Celtics in the 2016 NBA draft, and since then, the team has consistently made it to the playoffs, showcasing their competitiveness.

While Brown is undoubtedly a talented player and valuable asset to the Celtics, some critics argue that he may not be among the top 10 players in the league.

Many consider Jayson Tatum, a four-time All-Star and NBA first-team selection, as the team’s standout player. Tatum will be eligible for a supermax extension next year, adding financial considerations for the Celtics.

In addition to his basketball skills, Jaylen Brown is known for his sharp business acumen and active engagement in social issues. He has expressed his views on sports being a positive channel for energy and diversion from societal injustices, poverty, and hunger in a 2018 interview with The Guardian.

With this groundbreaking contract, Jaylen Brown has secured his position as one of the highest-paid athletes in the NBA. His long-term commitment to the Celtics demonstrates his loyalty and value to the franchise as they aim to build a strong team for the future.

