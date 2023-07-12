Litecoin Price Prediction: Today’s LTC Price, 13th July 2023

Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency built on blockchain technology with the goal of providing fast, secure, and cost-effective transactions.

It was developed as a variation of the Bitcoin (BTC) protocol, but it differs in several aspects such as the hashing algorithm, block transaction times, and maximum supply. With a block time of just 2.5 minutes and minimal transaction fees, Litecoin is well-suited for small transactions and in-person payments.

Litecoin was launched on October 7, 2011, through an open-source client on GitHub, and its network became operational on October 13, 2011. Since then, it has gained significant popularity and acceptance among merchants. It has consistently ranked among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Charlie Lee, a former Google employee, is the creator of Litecoin. His intention was to create a lighter version of Bitcoin with similar properties.

LTC Price Today

LTC Price Today

Litecoin is currently trading at $95.89 USD. It has a 24-hour trading volume of $508,967,463 USD. The price has decreased by 0.09% in the last 24 hours. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7,032,814,977 USD and a circulating supply of 73,345,789 LTC coins. The maximum supply is 84,000,000 LTC coins.