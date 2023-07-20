Rohail Nazir to Lead Pakistan Shaheens in T20 Series in Australia

The tournament, organized by Northern Territory Cricket, features six teams.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced Rohail Nazir as the captain of the Pakistan Shaheens team for the upcoming T20 Series in Darwin, Australia. The tournament, organized by Northern Territory Cricket, will take place from July 30 to August 6 and will feature six teams, including NT Strike, ACT Comets, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Papua New Guinea (PNG). The matches will be played in the T20 format, with the top two teams advancing to the final.

In addition to the T20 matches, the Pakistan Shaheens will also participate in two 50-over cricket matches against PNG and NT Strike on August 8 and 9, respectively. The team is looking forward to showcasing their talent and skills in the upcoming series and aiming to put up a strong performance against their opponents.

Rohail Nazir’s appointment as captain indicates the team’s confidence in his leadership abilities. The Pakistan Shaheens will be eager to make their mark in the tournament and use this opportunity to gain valuable experience and exposure in the international cricketing arena.

“The Darwin tour is part of the PCB’s policy to provide more opportunities for emerging cricketers to play away cricket in different conditions against different opponents across all formats, allowing them to hone their skills while also expanding the pool of players.” In this regard, the Pakistan Shaheens have just returned from a tour of Zimbabwe and are currently in Sri Lanka for the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The squad will also compete in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, which will take place from September 19 to October 8, according to a press statement from the PCB.