Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon

  • Vondrousova was first unseeded woman to reach Wimbledon.
  • Vondrousova’s victory over Jabeur marked a significant milestone.
  • Vondrousova’s journey in tennis began at the age of four.
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic created history at Wimbledon 2023 by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.

In a surprising turn of events, she secured a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final match on Saturday.

Given that Vondrousova was the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon final in 60 years, she faced significant odds as the clear underdog against the sixth-ranked Jabeur.

Vondrousova’s victory over Jabeur marked a significant milestone, as she became the first Czech woman to claim the Wimbledon title since Petra Kvitova in 2014.

Despite the odds stacked against her, the 24-year-old Czech defied expectations on Centre Court, securing her first-ever Grand Slam championship in her second attempt, having previously lost to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

Vondrousova’s journey in tennis began at the age of four, playing alongside her father David. In earlier interviews, the newly crowned Wimbledon Women’s singles champion revealed that her tennis role model while growing up was none other than Roger Federer.

