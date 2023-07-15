Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon

Rice seals dream move to Arsenal after years of speculation
Arsenal Sign Declan Rice for £105m. Declan Rice Joins Arsenal After 8-Year...
Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic created history at Wimbledon 2023 by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.
In a surprising turn of events, she secured a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final match on Saturday.
Given that Vondrousova was the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon final in 60 years, she faced significant odds as the clear underdog against the sixth-ranked Jabeur.
Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.