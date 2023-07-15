Vondrousova stuns Jabeur to win Wimbledon

Vondrousova was first unseeded woman to reach Wimbledon.

Vondrousova’s victory over Jabeur marked a significant milestone.

Vondrousova’s journey in tennis began at the age of four. Advertisement

Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic created history at Wimbledon 2023 by becoming the first unseeded woman to win the tournament in the Open era.

In a surprising turn of events, she secured a commanding 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the final match on Saturday.

Given that Vondrousova was the first unseeded woman to reach the Wimbledon final in 60 years, she faced significant odds as the clear underdog against the sixth-ranked Jabeur.