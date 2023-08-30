Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Won by 238 Runs against Nepal

- Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup.
Pakistan beat Nepal by a large margin of 238 runs in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup. Pakistan batted first and scored a challenging 342 runs, thanks to centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam.
Nepal was then bowled out for just 104, giving Pakistan a comfortable victory.
Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka on August 31 to play India in the second Group A match of the Asia Cup on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The same stadium will also host the third and final Group A match between India and Nepal on September 4.
