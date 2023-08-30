Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Won by 238 Runs against Nepal

Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs in the opening match of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan batted first and scored 342 runs, thanks to centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) and Babar Azam (151).

Nepal was then bowled out for just 104.

Pakistan batted first and scored a challenging 342 runs, thanks to centuries from Iftikhar Ahmed and Babar Azam.

Nepal was then bowled out for just 104, giving Pakistan a comfortable victory.

Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (August 30).

Iftikhar Ahmed (109* off 71), Babar Azam (151 off 131)

Pakistan's wrapped up the Nepal batting lineup for 104 to wrap up a comprehensive victory

Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka on August 31 to play India in the second Group A match of the Asia Cup on September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The same stadium will also host the third and final Group A match between India and Nepal on September 4.

