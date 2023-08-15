Babar Azam to tie the knot with cousin in November

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam is set to get married.

The wedding will take place after the ICC World Cup.

He is currently participating in the LPL season 4.

A close friend of Babar confirmed that the cricketer’s family is in the process of finalizing the wedding dates after the ICC World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India in October-November this year.

Babar’s wedding will precede the important Australia Test tour in December this year, marking a new chapter in his life.

Currently, the right-handed batter is participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) season 4 as a part of the Colombo Strikers.

He is expected to join the Pakistan squad in Hambantota for a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, commencing on August 22. This series will be followed by their participation in the Asia Cup 2023.

The Asia Cup is set to take place in Pakistan and Sri Lanka this year. The tournament opener will feature hosts Pakistan facing Nepal on August 30 in Multan. While Lahore will host three matches, the majority of the matches, including the final, will be played in Kandy and Colombo.

During the Asia Cup, India will exclusively play their matches in Sri Lanka. A highly anticipated Pakistan vs India match is scheduled for September 2, with a possibility of another encounter on September 10 if both teams qualify for the final. If this happens, fans can look forward to another intense showdown on September 17.

