Babar Azam wants Niroshan Dickwella to be Colombo Strikers skipper

Babar Azam wanted Niroshan Dickwella to captain Colombo Strikers in LPL.

Babar wanted to focus on his batting only.

Strikers are looking like a strong contender for the LPL title this year.

Babar Azam wanted Niroshan Dickwella to lead the Colombo Strikers during the current Lankan Premier League (LPL), according to Colombo Strikers head coach Simon Helmot.

“Babar wanted Dickwella as the captain, and it was a very, very simple process for us after that,” he told the media.

According to the Colombo Strikers bowling coach Chaminda Vaas, Pakistan’s captain chose to focus solely on his batting, a decision that was appreciated by the team management.

Babar’s refusal to captain the Strikers led to Dickwella’s selection by the management, which was criticized by supporters of the stylish batter.

In the conversation with the media, Helmot also mentioned that Babar’s responsibility goes beyond only representing the Strikers in cricket.

According to Helmot, the fashionable batter has an impact on the game’s mental, emotional, and technical components.

“He [Babar] looks after people, whether it is emotionally, mentally or technically. He is a great asset to have as a support mechanism on the side,” Helmot said.

Dickwella also highlighted the significance of Babar in the development of his captaincy.

“I’m enjoying captaincy but there’s a lot of responsibility. I have to put a lot of work into this: bat well, keep wickets and handle pressure,” Dickwella said.

“I’m enjoying my responsibility, especially in the middle with Babar. He’s helping me throughout the innings and we always make decisions together,” he added.

