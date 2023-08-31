Fastest Pakistani woman Tameen eyes Asian Games glory

Tameen Khan aims to break Pakistan’s sprinting records at Asian Games (100m, 200m).

Tameen Khan, Pakistan’s fastest female sprinter, is excited about her performance prospects in the upcoming Asian Games. Set to take place in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8, Tameen is gearing up for the 100m and 200m events.

Her ambitious goal is to break the national records in both the 100m and 200m races. The current 100m record of 11.81 seconds is jointly held by Naseem Hameed and Sadaf Siddiqui, while Najma Parveen holds the 200m record with a time of 23.69 seconds.

In the previous year’s National Athletics Championship, Tameen secured a gold medal with a time of 11.86 seconds in the 100m race. Recognizing the challenge ahead at the Asian Games, she aims to qualify for the semi-finals and finals, aiming for a competitive timing bracket similar to the 11.2 to 11.6 seconds range seen in the last Asian Games.

Tameen highlighted the significance of the Asian Games as her debut major international competition and expressed her honor in representing Pakistan. Her daily routine involves rigorous training of three to four hours, which encompasses track training and gym workouts.

She emphasized the importance of enhanced support for athletes in Pakistan, drawing attention to the need for resources and professional assistance similar to what cricket receives. Tameen lamented the absence of electronic timing for sprints and the lack of international standard tracks in Pakistan, factors that hinder the country’s athletes from performing optimally.

