Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team Set to Face South Africa

Nida Dar leads Pakistani side after Bismah Maroof steps down.

Nida Dar excited to captain at home, emphasizes team’s preparation.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt looks forward to competitive series.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team is set to face South Africa in the opening match of a three-match T20I series, taking place at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

Nida Dar, an all-rounder, will lead the Pakistani side, having been appointed as captain in April of this year. This followed Bismah Maroof’s decision to step down from the captaincy after Pakistan’s participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa back in February. Following the T20I series, both teams will engage in a three-match ODI series, integral to the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25.

The T20Is are scheduled to commence at 7:30 pm, while the ODIs are set to begin at 3:30 pm.

Nida Dar expressed her sense of honor in captaining the Pakistan team on home soil, especially against South Africa, who are touring Pakistan for the first time. She emphasized her anticipation for the series and highlighted the significant cricket events happening in Pakistan, including the Men’s Asia Cup. The National Bank Stadium holds special significance for Dar, and she is optimistic about positive results from her team.

Given the team’s preparation through skills camps and practice games, Dar has confidence in their strong combination and her leadership’s ability to yield positive outcomes. She stressed the importance of the series in gearing up for a busy season ahead, including the Asian Games.

On the other side, South Africa’s captain, Laura Wolvaardt, expressed excitement about her team’s return to Pakistan. She acknowledged the crucial role of training sessions to acclimatize to the conditions. Anticipating a competitive series, Wolvaardt praised the talent and leadership of Nida Dar. She encouraged fans to attend, emphasizing the exciting cricket matches in the evening and the value of their support.

