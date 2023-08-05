Climate protesters interrupted Taylor Fritz’s match against Andy Murray.

The protesters threw giant tennis balls onto the court.

Taylor Fritz said that the protesters were “annoying.”

The brief interruption of Taylor Fritz’s match versus Andy Murray by climate protesters at the DC Open tennis event on Friday was deemed “annoying” by Taylor Fritz.

The first set of Fritz’s 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 triumph was delayed due to some gigantic tennis balls being thrown onto the court in the main stadium of the competition.

Some spectators in the grandstand carried signs and chanted in opposition to the burning of fossil fuels. A representative for the competition said that about a dozen individuals were asked to leave the event without incident.

“I get they’re protesting, but there’s just got to be a better way to do it,” said Fritz, a 25-year-old from California who is No. 9 in the ATP rankings and the top-seeded man at the DC Open.

“I don’t understand how people are going to get behind a cause when you’re ruining everyone else’s good time. Like, it doesn’t really make sense to me. … It’s annoying, obviously, when they do it. It’s ruining everyone’s time. Everyone wants to watch the tennis. So I jokingly said, ‘Honestly, this makes me want to go fly on jets more,'” Fritz said with a smile. “I think, you know, they’re supporting a good cause, but the way they’re doing it, who’s going to want to listen when they’re just annoying everybody?”

Three environmental activists were detained at Wimbledon last month after they jumped out of the audience to obstruct matches by throwing orange confetti and jigsaw pieces on the court.

