AB de Villiers Suggests Home Advantage Poses Challenge for India in World Cup

Suryakumar Yadav: Minor mindset shift can unlock his ODI batting.

AB de Villiers, the famous South African batsman, has praised India’s strong team as they prepare for the upcoming Men’s ODI World Cup, set to begin next month. However, he has expressed concerns that the primary challenge for Rohit Sharma and his team could be the immense expectations associated with playing a major tournament on home turf. India, having previously won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011, will kick off their 2023 campaign against Australia on October 8th in Chennai.

De Villiers commented on his YouTube channel, “I believe India’s squad is incredibly robust, with Captain Rohit and Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.”

He also mentioned, “My only worry for India is the pressure of playing at home. The last time they played in India, they emerged victorious. This will bring enormous pressure, which, in my opinion, is the major obstacle.”

Nonetheless, de Villiers believes that if India can manage to handle the high expectations and pressure, they have the potential to go far in the tournament. He emphasized the importance of playing fearlessly, saying, “Forget about the burden of national expectations, as that’s beyond your control. Focus on what you can control. Fearlessness is the key for the Indian squad. If they can achieve that, they are likely to go far and possibly win the trophy.”

De Villiers also expressed his confidence in Suryakumar Yadav, a T20I batting sensation, suggesting that he only needs a minor mindset adjustment to excel in ODI batting. Suryakumar currently has a modest ODI batting average of 24.33.

“I am delighted to see SKY in the World Cup squad; I’m a big fan of Suryakumar,” de Villiers stated. “He plays in a manner similar to mine, but he hasn’t quite figured out ODIs yet. A small mental adjustment is all that’s required, and he possesses the skills and abilities needed to do that. I hope he gets the opportunity in this World Cup, although it’s uncertain if he’ll start considering the balance of the Indian squad. However, the World Cup is a lengthy tournament, so we’ll see how it unfolds.”

Following the conclusion of the Asia Cup on September 17, India is scheduled to play three ODIs against Australia at home from September 22 to 27. Subsequently, they will have warm-up matches against England and the Netherlands on September 30 and October 3, respectively, before commencing their Men’s ODI World Cup campaign.