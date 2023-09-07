Broad to reach 350-ODI milestone as match referee

Chris Broad is set to officiate in his 350th men’s ODI.

He is only the second match referee to reach this milestone, following Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle.

He has also officiated in 120 Test matches, 131 Men's T20 Internationals, and 15 Women's T20 Internationals.

Former England cricketer Chris Broad, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, is set to achieve the significant milestone of officiating in his 350th men’s One-day International (ODI) when he oversees the first match of the series between England and New Zealand in Cardiff on Friday.

Chris Broad, a former England opening batsman who accumulated 1,661 runs in 25 Test matches and 1,361 runs in 34 ODIs, including the remarkable feat of scoring centuries in three consecutive matches during the 1986-87 Ashes series, becomes only the second match referee to reach this impressive milestone, following Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle.

Sean Easey, the ICC Manager of Umpires and Referees, extended his congratulations to Chris Broad on this remarkable achievement. He commended Chris as one of the most seasoned members of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, highlighting his resilience and extensive cricketing experience that have served him well throughout his career.

“In the name of the ICC, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chris for reaching this significant milestone, and I wish him the best for his upcoming assignments,” Sean Easey remarked in a statement released by the ICC.

Over the course of his lengthy career, Chris Broad, who joined the ICC Elite Panel in 2003, officiated as a match referee in his first men’s ODI in 2004. He has also presided over key matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019. Additionally, he contributed his expertise to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007, 2009, 2016, and 2022, in addition to serving as a match referee in 120 Test matches, 131 Men’s T20 Internationals, and 15 Women’s T20 Internationals. Notably, he officiated the Final of the 2021 ICC World Test Championship between India and New Zealand in England.