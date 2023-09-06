PCB seeks clarification from ACC over Asia Cup scheduling

Advertisement PCB wants reimbursement for rain-related losses from ACC.

PCB unhappy with ACC’s Colombo venue choice in bad weather.

ACC’s flip-flop on match location complicates PCB logistics. Advertisement In a letter from Zaka Ashraf, the Chairman of the Management Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to Jay Shah, the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the PCB has formally requested reimbursement for the financial losses incurred as a result of matches being canceled due to rain during the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. Additionally, the PCB has voiced their dissatisfaction with the ACC’s decision to hold the Asia Cup matches in Colombo, as originally planned, despite the prior unanimous agreement among all member nations to relocate the Super 4 fixtures to Hambantota due to unfavorable weather conditions. Advertisement

“PCB, as the host of the Asia Cup 2023, is deeply troubled by the lack of consultation and communication that led to this ostensible and unilateral decision. It is still not clear who has taken this decision and, in this regard, a clarification is demanded,” the PCB said in the letter.

“This latest arbitrary decision, not taken with the approval of competent authorities, appears to have been made in haste and irrationally.

Advertisement

“The question again arises as to who is making these decisions unilaterally, without following due process and without consulting the host for the event.

“The Weather Forecast could not have possibly changed within a span of few minutes. What is the point of pandering to spectator’s bookings (that too only HA of the stadium capacity) if the game is washed out? The reasoning defies logic.

“Who will be responsible for the loss of gate receipts to the PCB and the adverse impact on the ACC Event’s brand value should the matches be rained out in Colombo? The ACC will have to take responsibility for the washed out matches, incremental costs if any, and also reimburse PCB for the losses of gate revenue.”

Earlier, there was confusion surrounding the Asia Cup 2023 as it was initially announced that the Super 4 matches would take place in Hambantota instead of Colombo due to expected prolonged rain in Colombo for the next 15 days.

This decision was made based on a careful examination of the weather forecast and the potential for rain disrupting the matches. Shah, who leads the ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and is also the secretary of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), informed all ACC members of this change via email.

However, shortly afterward, the ACC reversed its decision and confirmed that the matches would indeed be held in Colombo as originally scheduled. This abrupt venue change has caused logistical challenges for the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board).

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that Shah had previously been criticized for making last-minute alterations to the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule.

Also Read Asia Cup 2023: Saqlain Mushtaq lauds Haris Rauf for breaking record Haris Rauf breaks Saqlain Mushtaq's record, becomes joint-third fastest Pakistani to reach...