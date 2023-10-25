ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Live | Match 25

England and Sri Lanka to play must-win World Cup match.

High-scoring encounter expected on flat Chinnaswamy pitch.

Match will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar (India) and Star Sports Network (India and other select countries).

Advertisement

England and Sri Lanka will meet in a must-win match at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Thursday, October 26th, at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

Both teams have only one win so far in the tournament and are in danger of being eliminated.

England have been particularly disappointing, losing three of their first four matches. They will be hoping that the return of all-rounder Moeen Ali will give them a boost. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have been more competitive, but they have also been inconsistent. They will be looking to their experienced players, such as Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva, to lead them to victory.

The match is expected to be a high-scoring one, as the Chinnaswamy stadium is known for its flat pitch. Both teams have strong batting line-ups, and the bowlers will need to be at their best to contain them.

England will be hoping to improve their death-overs batting, as they have struggled in this area in their previous matches. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will need to find a way to take wickets in the middle overs.

The match is a crucial one for both teams, and the winner will take a big step towards reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Advertisement

How to Watch England vs Sri Lanka Live:

The match will be live streamed on the following platforms:

Disney+ Hotstar (India)

Star Sports Network (India and other select countries)

Advertisement

Match Details:

Date: Thursday, October 26th, 2023 Time: 09:30 AM IST Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule & Squad today, 25th Oct 2023 England and Sri Lanka to play must-win World Cup match. Both teams...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world