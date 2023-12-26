Messi Set to Miss Key Fixtures for Inter Miami in Upcoming Campaign

Messi out for 7 MLS games (Copa America).

In a significant blow to Inter Miami’s prospects for the upcoming Major League Soccer (MLS) season, Argentine football legend Lionel Messi is set to sit out at least seven crucial matches. Despite a stellar debut season with Miami, where he netted 11 goals in 14 appearances, Messi’s absence is looming large, raising concerns among fans and team management alike.

Messi’s commitment to the Argentina national team is the primary reason for his anticipated absence. With the 2024 MLS season scheduled to kick off in February, Miami is bracing for the reality that their star player will be unavailable for a minimum of seven games.

The major chunk of Messi’s absence is attributed to the Copa America, scheduled for this summer between June and July. During this period, Messi is expected to represent Argentina in their quest for another title, following their triumphant 2022 World Cup campaign. Miami will miss Messi in at least five MLS games, including clashes against formidable opponents such as Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, and FC Cincinnati.

The Copa America final, slated for July 14, poses an additional challenge for Inter Miami, as Messi will have only a brief window to recover before the team faces Toronto at the DRV PNK Stadium in MLS on July 17.

Moreover, uncertainties loom over Messi’s availability for two early-season MLS matches in March, coinciding with a FIFA international break. Reports suggest that Argentina might engage in friendly matches against European powerhouses, including teams like England, Portugal, Germany, France, or the Netherlands. If these friendlies materialize, Messi would miss crucial fixtures against DC United on March 16 and New York Red Bulls on March 23.

Despite the challenges, Messi is expected to actively participate in Inter Miami’s pre-season campaign, featuring six games throughout February. The pre-season includes a highly anticipated face-off against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr from the Saudi Pro League, providing an early spectacle for football enthusiasts.

As Inter Miami gears up for the MLS season opener on February 21 against Real Salt Lake, the team faces the daunting task of navigating key fixtures without their talismanic forward. The absence of Lionel Messi will undoubtedly test the depth and resilience of the squad as they aim for an improved standing in the Eastern Conference after missing out on the playoffs in the previous season.

