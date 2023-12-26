PCB Unveils Cutting-Edge Training Initiative for Young Cricket Talent

PCB’s three programs boost cricket talent.

Sub-academies in 7 cities, revamped centers.

Specialized camps, support for players, elevating standards.

In a groundbreaking move aimed at fostering the growth of cricket talent in Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced three innovative development programmes set to revolutionize the training and grooming of young players across the country.

Chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, in collaboration with Mohammad Hafeez, Director of Pakistan men’s cricket team, has given the green light to these initiatives, signaling a commitment to advancing the skill sets of both emerging and national players.

The first component of this ambitious project involves the activation of sub-academies in seven strategic cities. Partnering with the Defence Housing Authority (DHA), the PCB will utilize designated land in Islamabad, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Lahore, and Peshawar for the establishment of cricket grounds dedicated to the development of young talent. Furthermore, the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi and the Inzamam-Ul-Haq High-Performance Centre in Multan will be transformed into sub-academies, equipped with the necessary resources for comprehensive training programs.

Under the second initiative, the PCB will organize specialized training camps tailored for both national players and rising talents. These camps will focus on refining the skills of players, providing them with world-class facilities, and ensuring they are well-prepared for the rigors of top-level international cricket.

The third aspect of the development programmes demonstrates the PCB’s commitment to nurturing future cricket stars. Financial support, skills training, and comprehensive grooming will be extended to Under-19 players as they embark on their journey to becoming professional cricketers. This initiative aims to prepare young talents for the highly competitive world of international cricket.

Mohammad Hafeez, while announcing the development programmes, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to announce three development programmes with an aim to groom our young players, hone the skills of national players via specialized camps, and activate the sub-academies for year-round training camps. This initiative will help our players get ready for the highly competitive cricket at the top level.”

Hafeez further emphasized the need to target regions like interior Sindh and erstwhile FATA for additional development programmes, ensuring that cricket talent in far-flung areas is identified and transformed into international-level players.

The PCB’s unwavering commitment to investing in the future of Pakistani cricket reflects a proactive approach to elevate the standard of the sport and produce a new generation of cricketing superstars.

