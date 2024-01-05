Baggy green bonanza: Warner reunited with missing caps!

David Warner’s prized baggy green Test caps went missing.

The caps hold immense sentimental value for Australian cricketers.

After a frantic search, the caps were miraculously found at the team hotel in Sydney.

David Warner, the seasoned Australian opener, made a public appeal on Friday and discovered his missing “baggy green” Test caps.

The beloved caps were missing from Warner’s backpack, which vanished during the team’s Melbourne to Sydney journey.

However, when it was revealed that the equipment had been located following days of searching, both Cricket Australia and the 37-year-old expressed relief.

Australian cricket players have a great regard for the “baggy greens” and a longstanding custom of wearing their caps throughout their careers, even if they are broken and worn.

“David Warner’s missing baggy greens have been located,” CA said in a statement.

“The bag in which they were packed was found at the team hotel (in Sydney) with all the contents inside.

“The movements of the missing bag are unknown despite extensive searches and the review of CCTV footage at multiple locations and the efforts of numerous parties since Tuesday.”

“Pleased and relieved” to have his hats back, Warner posted on Instagram.

“Any cricketer knows how special their cap is and I will cherish this for the rest of my life,” he stated.

Warner’s final Test match will be the third one against Pakistan, which is currently underway in Sydney.

One of Australia’s best opening batsman, he has amassed 8,729 Test runs at an average of 44.53 with 26 hundreds since making his debut in 2011.

