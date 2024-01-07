Reigns reign supreme? SmackDown main event erupts in chaos!

The triple threat match aims to determine Roman Reigns’ next challenger.

The Rock interrupts Jinder Mahal with “People’s Elbow.”

The Rock hints at Reigns as “head of the table.”

The main focus of Friday Night SmackDown in Vancouver this week’s special “New Year’s Revolution” program was a triple threat match involving Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight.

Finding the next frontrunner for Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship was the aim.

The winner would get to go on Reigns at the next Royal Rumble live premium event, which is slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, as the premium event.

The triple threat bout, which presented all three as strong competitors, lacked a clear winner, though. Reigns and The Bloodline broke up the bout, which resulted in a wild scene. After their meddling, Nick Aldis spoke with Paul Heyman about the Fatal 4-Way scheme.

The updated Royal Rumble lineup:

Men’s Royal Rumble

Women’s Royal Rumble

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Previous rumors said that following The Tribal Chief’s unexpected arrival into the WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson might face him.

When The Rock entered the ring and used his signature “People’s Elbow” to take out Jinder Mahal, he did so while Jinder Mahal was still giving his speech.

The Rock hadn’t made an appearance in the WWE since September 2023.

“I’m gonna go get something to eat,” he said. “When The Rock goes out to get something to eat tonight, in San Diego, should The Rock sit in a booth, or should The Rock sit at the bar?

“Or, should The Rock sit at the head of the table?,” he said as the crowd erupted.

The mention of “the head of the table” was directed towards Reigns who has been holding the Universal title for over 1000 days now.

